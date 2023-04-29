Death – Obituary News : Actress Barbara Young dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Young, known for her role as Doreen Fenwick in “Coronation Street,” passes away at 92

The entertainment industry, particularly the British soap opera scene, is mourning the loss of Barbara Young. The 92-year-old actress, who was best known for her portrayal of Doreen Fenwick in “Coronation Street,” passed away on Thursday.

Cause of death remains unknown

Barbara’s daughter, Liza Pulman, confirmed her mother’s passing and revealed that she had been in the hospital for a few days before her death. The cause of death, however, remains unknown.

A touching tribute from her daughter

Liza shared the sad news with her followers on Instagram, posting several pictures of her mother and writing a heartfelt tribute. She described her mother as “beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented, and singular.”

Her last moments

Liza also shared that she and her sister, Cory, were by their mother’s hospital bed for 30 hours straight. In the end, Barbara passed away in their absence, with a nurse named Mercy caring for her.

The remarkable care she received

Liza expressed her gratitude for the care that her mother received in her last days at Addenbrookes. She described the staff as “considerate, careful, and empathetic” and said that they all loved her mother, who had made them laugh and took an interest in their lives.

Remembering a remarkable woman

Liza also shared some personal details about her mother, revealing that she had been without her husband for 43 years, without a cigarette for 30 years, and without a drink for 20 years. However, she never went without a humbug, a type of candy, and Liza joked that Barbara was probably enjoying a martini and a cigarette with her father in the afterlife.

Finally, Liza expressed her sadness at the loss of her mother, saying that she had no words to describe how much she would miss her. She concluded by saying, “You did well, mum. Safe travels.”