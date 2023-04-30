Death – Obituary News : Actress Barbara Young Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The British actress Barbara Young has passed away.

Legendary British Actor Barbara Young Passes Away at 92

Barbara Young, the iconic British actor, passed away at the age of 92. Her close circle confirmed the sad news to The Sun magazine and other publications. Young had a long and illustrious career, spanning more than six decades. She appeared in over 60 different roles, with her most famous being on the English soap opera, Coronation Street.

Coronation Street is the longest-running daily serial in the UK and has been on air since 1960. Young had been a part of the series since its inception, although she did take breaks from time to time. She was a beloved member of the cast and will be sorely missed by fans of the show.

In addition to her work on Coronation Street, Young also starred in several other popular British TV series. She had a recurring role on the crime drama, Midsomer Murders, and appeared in several episodes throughout the show’s run.

Young’s talent was undeniable, and she was highly respected in the entertainment industry. She was a true legend of British acting and will be remembered for her incredible contributions to the art form.

Fans of Young and Coronation Street took to social media to express their condolences and share their favorite memories of the late actor. Many praised her for her kindness and professionalism, while others reminisced about her standout performances on the iconic soap opera.

Young’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment world, but her legacy will live on through her impressive body of work. She will always be remembered as one of the greatest actors of her generation, and her contributions to British television will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Barbara Young. You will be dearly missed.