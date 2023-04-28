Death – Obituary News : Actress Christina Ashten Gourkani’s Death: Tributes Pour In at 34

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At 34 years old, the actress known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian, Christina Ashten Gourkani, has passed away. Many are paying tribute to her life and mourning her loss. The cause of her death is currently unknown.

Famous Model and Kim Kardashian Lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani Passes Away

The news of the sudden and tragic passing of Christina Ashten Gourkani, a famous model and popular face who bore a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, has been circulating on the web, garnering the attention of people worldwide. She was just 34 years old at the time of her death, which was announced by her family on April 26th through Instagram. The news has left her fans and followers devastated and searching for answers.

Christina Ashten Gourkani Death Cause

According to reports, Christina passed away in the early morning hours of April 20th, 2023, at around 4:31 am. Her family received a shocking and shattering call that she was dying. The news of her sudden passing has shattered her family and friends, and several things remain to be shared regarding her death.

People are curious to know about the cause of Christina’s death. It has been reported that she passed away after undergoing a plastic surgery procedure, which took a turn for the worse, leading to cardiac arrest. This news has left everyone shocked and saddened, as Christina was a beautiful and positive woman who had done a lot of good work in her life.

The investigation into Christina’s passing is ongoing, and her family is heartbroken over the loss of their beloved daughter. They have shared their immense sorrow and deep sadness at the news, as they never thought they would have to suffer during this phase of their lives.

In conclusion, Christina Ashten Gourkani’s passing is a tragic loss for everyone who knew her, and her positive impact on the world will be missed. We have shared all the details about her passing that we have been able to gather from various sources. If any further information becomes available, we will update you at the same site. Stay tuned for more updates.