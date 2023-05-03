Death – Obituary News : Actress Eileen Saki Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“MASH” Community Mourns the Loss of Eileen Saki, Last Actor to Portray Rosie on the Long-Running Series

The “MASH” community is grieving the loss of Eileen Saki, who passed away on Monday at the age of 79. Saki, known for her iconic role as Rosie in the Korean War series, died peacefully in Los Angeles after battling pancreatic cancer, according to her manager Camilla Fluxman Pines.

Remembering Eileen Saki

Saki’s passing has left a profound impact on the “MASH Matters” podcast community, co-hosted by star Jeff Maxwell and Ryan Patrick. In a Facebook post, the podcast extended its sincere appreciation to the hundreds of MAS*H fans who filled Saki’s final days with peace, encouragement, and love.

Saki’s Life and Career

Saki’s impressive career spanned across both film and television, with appearances in popular series like “Gimme a Break!,” “Sidekicks,” and “Without a Trace.” Her film credits include “Policewomen” (1974), “Meteor” (1979), and “Splash” (1984).

During a January 2022 interview with “MASH Matters,” Saki reflected on her portrayal of Rosie, a character she described as a combination of observations from Asian women who had taken over restaurants and bars. She ended the interview with a message for “MASH” fans of all generations, encouraging them to get interested in the characters and stories and learn while laughing.

Saki’s Legacy

Saki’s talent and contributions to the entertainment industry will be forever remembered by her fans and colleagues. She is survived by her husband Bob Borgen, and no memorial plans have been revealed yet.

Rest in peace, Eileen Saki. You will be deeply missed by the “MASH” community and beyond.

News Source : Alexandra Del Rosario

Source Link :Eileen Saki dead: Final ‘MASH’ Rosie actor was 79/