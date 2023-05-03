Death – Obituary News : Actress Eileen Saki, known as Rose’s Bar owner on ‘M*A*S*H,’ passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Iconic TV Actress Eileen Saki Passes Away at 79

Eileen Saki, a beloved actress known for her roles in several iconic late-’70s television shows, has passed away at the age of 79. Her representative, Camilla Pines, confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that Saki passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on May 1.

Born and raised in Japan, Saki survived a lung cancer diagnosis in 2004 and continued to pursue her passion for acting. She even had a second chance at auditioning and working in the industry that she loved so much, shooting a couple of big commercial projects before her January diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Saki was a familiar face on television, appearing in popular shows like “CHiPs,” “Good Times,” “The Greatest American Hero,” and “Gimme a Break!” She also scored small roles in films like “Splash” and Mel Brooks’ “History of the World: Part I.”

However, Saki is perhaps best known for her role as Rosie, the back-talking proprietor of the 4077’s favorite after-work haunt on the hit TV show “MAS*H.” The character was based on a real Korean War-time bar in Seoul, and Saki played her in eight episodes during the series’ run. It is worth noting that the character was played by a different actor in parts of the first two seasons.

Saki’s talent and dedication to her craft made her a recognizable face and voice to many, and she loved talking to young actors about the journey. Her passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to her fans all over the world.

She is survived by her husband Bob Borgen. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Josh Dickey

Source Link :Eileen Saki, Who Played Owner of Rose’s Bar on ‘MAS*H,’ Dies at 79/