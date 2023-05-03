Death – Obituary News : Actress Eileen Saki, Known as Rosie on ‘M*A*S*H,’ Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eileen Saki: The End of an Era for MAS*H

Fans of the classic television show MAS*H were saddened to hear of the passing of Eileen Saki on May 1, 2022. Saki, best known for her role as Rosie, the no-nonsense owner of Rosie’s Bar, died at the age of 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her spokesperson confirmed the news to TODAY, sharing that Saki had been diagnosed with the disease in January.

Saki’s career spanned several decades, and she had a talent for bringing memorable characters to life on both the big and small screens. Despite her success in various roles, she will always be remembered for her portrayal of Rosie, who became a fan favorite on MAS*H.

Rosie was a character who didn’t take any nonsense from the members of the 4077th unit, but she also had a heart of gold. Saki brought a complexity to the role that made her more than just a stereotypical bar owner. She was tough, but she also had a vulnerability that made viewers empathize with her.

In a recent interview on the “MAS*H Matters” podcast, Saki spoke about how much she enjoyed playing Rosie. “The character was written so well… I didn’t have to really work on it,” she said. “I just remember going to a Korean laundromat where the head lady was so (serious), and I just based my character on the way that Rosie was written.”

Saki’s talent extended beyond her work on MAS*H. She had guest roles on several other popular TV shows, including “Good Times,” “CHiPs,” and “Gimme a Break.” She also appeared in movies such as “Splash” and “History of the World: Part I.” Her work in the entertainment industry was a testament to her dedication and love for her craft.

Saki’s journey to becoming an actress began when she was just 4 years old. She grew up in Japan and dreamed of becoming a performer. “We were very poor, and probably my psyche wanted me to be somebody else, to have a brighter and entertaining life,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the challenges she faced, Saki never gave up on her dreams. In fact, she got a second chance to audition and work in the industry she loved shortly before her diagnosis. She shot a few big commercials and was recognized by many people who knew her “from somewhere.” Saki loved talking to young actors about her journey and inspiring them to pursue their dreams.

Saki’s death is a reminder of the devastating impact of pancreatic cancer. It is the fourth-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with over 50,000 people dying annually from it. The disease also has one of the lowest five-year survival rates of cancers in the U.S., at 5% to 10%, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. More than 64,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Saki’s passing is yet another loss for the entertainment industry and for fans of MAS*H. Her legacy will live on through her memorable performances and her impact on the lives of those she inspired. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Drew Weisholtz

Source Link :Eileen Saki, Rosie On ‘MAS*H,’ Dies At 79/