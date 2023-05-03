Death – Obituary News : Actress Eileen Saki passes away at 79 from cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eileen Saki, Best Known for Her Role as Rosie in MAS*H, Passes Away at 79

Eileen Saki, the Japanese-American actress who gained fame for her portrayal of Rosie in the hit CBS sitcom MAS*H, has passed away at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by her husband, producer Bob Borgen, who revealed that Saki lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on May 1, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

An Accomplished Actress

Saki was a talented actress who appeared in a variety of films and TV shows throughout her career. Apart from MAS*H, she played Dr. Fujimoto in Ron Howard’s 1984 romantic comedy Splash alongside Tom Hanks and had roles in CHiPs and History of the World: Part I.

A Beloved Character

Saki’s role as Rosie in MAS*H endeared her to fans of the show. She played the owner of Rosie’s Bar, a popular hangout spot for the members of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. Saki was the third actor to take on the role and the longest to do so, appearing in nine episodes of the show.

A Fond Farewell

Saki’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her fans and former co-stars. Jeff Maxwell, who played Pvt. Igor Straminsky in MASH and appeared in several scenes with Saki, paid tribute to her on the official MASH Matters Facebook page. He thanked the hundreds of fans who reached out to Saki during her final days and shared their messages of love and support.

Saki’s husband, Borgen, also spoke about her love for acting and how it kept her going until the end. He revealed that Saki had been working up until January 2023 and had even shot big commercials in October and November of the previous year.

In conclusion, Eileen Saki’s legacy as an accomplished actress and beloved character will live on through her many fans and admirers. Her talent, grace, and humor will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.

News Source : TV Insider

Source Link :‘MAS*H’ Star Eileen Saki Dies at 79 After Cancer Battle/