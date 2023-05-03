Death – Obituary News : Actress Eileen Saki passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eileen Saki, Known for Her Role as Rosie in “M*A*S*H,” Passes Away at 79 After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

On Monday, it was announced that Eileen Saki had passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 79 after battling pancreatic cancer. Saki was best known for her role as Rosie, the local bar owner in the television series “MAS*H,” which aired from 1972 to 1983.

Long-Running Role in “M*A*S*H” and Continuing Career

Saki’s role as Rosie was featured in nine episodes of the popular series, in which she played the longest-running actor to take on the part. Her career continued beyond “MAS*H,” with roles in movies such as “Splash” with Tom Hanks, as well as appearances in television shows like “CHiPs” and “History of the World: Part I.”

Early Life and Career in Entertainment

Born in Japan, Saki revealed on the “MAS*H Matters” podcast to her co-star Jeff Maxwell that she was raised in Japan and came to the United States with English as her second language. Despite her background, Saki knew from a young age that she wanted to be a performer. “We were very poor, and probably my psyche wanted to be somebody else,” she said. “To have a brighter life and an entertaining life.”

Success in Entertainment Industry

Saki landed her role in “MASH” after sneaking onto a Fox lot and meeting Burt Metcalf, who cast her in the series. After finishing “MASH,” Saki asked Metcalf if he had any other work for her, leading to her joining the cast of “History of the World: Part I.”

Surviving Lung Cancer and Recent Work

In 2004, Saki became a lung cancer survivor and continued to pursue her passion for entertainment. Most recently, she starred in a 2022 Uber Eats commercial.

Tributes to Eileen Saki

Jeff Maxwell, who played Private Igor Straminsky in “MAS*H,” paid tribute to Saki on his podcast’s Facebook page, writing, “Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie. She read every email and responded to as many as she could. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you.”

Survivors

Saki is survived by her husband, Bob.

News Source : Variety

Source Link :‘MAS*H’ star Eileen Saki dies 79/