Death – Obituary News : Actress from ‘Sunday in the Park With George’ and ‘Love Sidney’ dies at 94

Remembering Barbara Bryne: A British Actress Who Left Her Mark on Stage, Television, and Film

Barbara Bryne, a renowned British actress known for her work in stage, television, and film, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday. While the cause of her death has not been disclosed, her contributions to the entertainment industry have left a lasting impact.

Stage Career

Bryne’s legacy as a stage actress is well-known, having played some of the most iconic roles in Broadway productions. She made her mark in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, where she portrayed the role of a mother. Her talent was recognized with a Drama Desk Award nomination in 1982 for her performance as Kath in the revival of Joe Orton’s Entertaining Mr. Sloane.

Her work in theater spanned across several decades, with notable performances in Noël Coward’s Hay Fever and Kennedy Center’s 2002 production of A Little Night Music. She worked with some of the most celebrated actors of her time, including Mandy Patinkin in Sunday in the Park With George and Bernadette Peters and Ben Wright in Into the Woods.

Television and Film Career

While Bryne’s contributions to theater are widely recognized, her work in television and film is equally noteworthy. She played the nosy neighbor Mrs. Gaffey on the NBC sitcom Love, Sidney from 1981 to 1983, alongside Tony Randall. She also voiced the character of the gnome Urgl on the HBO animated series The Neverending Story in 1995 and 1996.

Her film credits include Milos Forman’s Amadeus, where she portrayed Mozart’s mother-in-law, and James Ivory’s The Bostonians.

A Cherished Member of the Guthrie Family

The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis confirmed Bryne’s death in a statement and expressed their condolences. “Barbara was a cherished member of the Guthrie family, and we’re grateful she shared her artistry with us for so many seasons. Her legacy will live on at the Guthrie and in our hearts forever,” the statement read.

Bryne’s husband of 65 years, Denny Spence, passed away in 2018. Survivors include her daughter, Susan.

A Lasting Legacy

Barbara Bryne’s work in stage, television, and film has left a lasting impression on the entertainment industry. Her performances were marked by her skill, talent, and passion for the craft. She will be remembered as a beloved actress who brought to life some of the most iconic characters in theater, television, and film.

