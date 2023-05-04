Death – Obituary News : Actress Lynn Lingenfelder dies at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lynn Lingenfelter: The Body for Life Champion Who Inspired Thousands

Lynn Lingenfelter, the Body for Life Champion, personal trainer, and inspirational speaker passed away at the age of 56. Bill Phillips Transformation announced this sad news on social media, leaving thousands of people grieving for the loss of this motivational figure.

How did Lynn Lingenfelter die?

Lynn Lingenfelter died after a protracted illness. He was hit by HIV at 16 and developed PML in 2008. After fighting all these diseases and struggles in his life, he passed away sadly.

Lynn contracted the HIV virus through a blood transfusion in 1983, when he was 16 years old, as a result of a hunting accident. He has experienced many ups and downs over the years, but after winning the Inspiration Category of the Bill Phillips EAS Body for Life competition in 1997, he began to triumph over this life-changing incident. In an effort to aid others, he opened a gym and began giving speeches. Then, tragedy struck once more in 2008 when he was diagnosed with PML, a brain disorder. It affected his speech and coordination, forcing him to stop doing the things he loved, including motivational speaking and personal training.

Who was Lynn Lingenfelter?

Lynn Lingenfelder was a motivational figure. He played the lead in the movie Body of Work. Lynn was also a personal trainer and a motivational speaker. He was one of the few people to complete the Appalachian Trail from beginning to end.

Lynn was renowned for his triumph over depression and his win in the Bill Phillips Body for Life competition. He was also featured in both the best-selling book “Body for Life” and the documentary “Body of Work.”

He transformed the lives of many people and he was always an inspiration to many young people.

Tributes to Lynn Lingenfelder:

Tributes flooded online after his demise news broke out:

“Oh! How sad to see this! I remember him and his story. I’m glad to hear he was a man of faith. Doesn’t surprise me though, he had an aura of kindness and Christlike humility that really came through and it left an impression. I’m sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and for his family.” – Jennifer Christensen

“Watched your videos multiple times for inspiration. Felt as though I knew everyone. So sorry for the loss. He is an inspiration to so many. You all are. Peace and Strength to his family and friends as well as his Body For Life family.” – Kathy Kane

“I’m sorry to hear that. His determination to overcome adversity was so inspiring!” – Katherine Southern McLain

“Lynn definitely a legacy and forever inspiration.. saddened to hear of his passing! Sorry for the loss of your friend Bill, and his story and life will forever be remembered thru your movie. His family and friends are in my prayers and thoughts.” – Myra Miranda Zuvich

“I remember Lynn and his incredible transformation from Body of Work. I’m sorry to hear of his passing.” – Nancy Ravena Dorsey

Lynn Lingenfelter may have passed away, but his legacy will live on forever. He will be remembered as an inspirational hero, Body of Work film star, fitness champion, father, son, brother, faithful Christian, and friend to everyone.

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :Lynn Lingenfelder, Body of Work film star passed away at 56/