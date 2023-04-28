Death – Obituary News : Actress’ mother demands justice for daughter’s murder

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia, has reacted to the acquittal of Sooraj Pancholi, saying that her child’s death was a case of murder and that Jiah will get justice. She also questioned how her child died.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted in Jiah Khan Suicide Case

On Friday, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of all charges in the abetment of suicide case involving late actress Jiah Khan. In its final verdict, Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai said:

“Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted.”

Now, Jiah’s mother Rabia has reacted to the CBI court verdict saying she will challenge the judgment. She asked, ‘How did my child die?’ while speaking to the media after the hearing.

Mother of Jiah Khan Plans to Challenge the Verdict

Rabia told the media gathered outside the court:

“The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder…will approach the high court. I will go to the High Court or Supreme Court. They want me to work harder, I will work harder. I have fought for 10 years, I will fight more. Jiah will get justice.”

Raising questions on CBI’s decision, Rabia added:

“The court is saying no evidence. How can that be? I am sure CBI did not submit evidence. I told them to take it from Juhu. It is not shocking, it was not 306, it is 302, it helps me now.”

Sooraj Pancholi’s Response

Meanwhile, Sooraj attended the final hearing in the case with his mother Zarina Wahab. The actor also took to his Instagram handle to react to his acquittal and wrote, “The Truth Always Wins #GodIsGreat” with folded hands and a heart emoji.

What Happened in the Jiah Khan Suicide Case?

For the unversed, Jiah Khan was found hanging at her apartment in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Soon after her suicide, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and was later released on bail.

What’s Next for Sooraj Pancholi?

As per the latest media reports, Sooraj Pancholi will be seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple.

Conclusion

The verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case has been a long time coming, and while Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of all charges, Jiah’s mother Rabia plans to challenge the decision. It remains to be seen what will happen next in this tragic case.