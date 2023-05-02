Death – Obituary News : Addi Siscel Dies in Car Crash: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

KWorld Trend: Remembering Addi Siscel

Introduction

Addi Siscel was a 17-year-old high school cheerleader from Missouri who tragically passed away in a car accident on July 1, 2021. Her death has left a profound impact on her family, friends, and the community.

The Accident

Addi was driving on Route D near Francis Howell High School when her car collided with another vehicle. The accident occurred around 10:30 pm and resulted in Addi being rushed to the hospital. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Obituary

Addi’s obituary describes her as a “beacon of light to all of us” and a “beautiful and kind-hearted soul.” Her love for cheerleading was evident in everything she did, and she was a dedicated member of the cheerleading squad at Francis Howell High School. Her obituary also mentions her love for animals and her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

Fundraisers

After Addi’s death, several fundraisers were started to help her family with expenses. A GoFundMe page was started by a family friend, which raised $2,500 in just a few days. The money raised will go towards Addi’s funeral expenses and other costs incurred by the family.

FAQs

What was Addi Siscel's cause of death?

Addi Siscel passed away in a car accident on July 1, 2021.

How old was Addi Siscel when she passed away?

Addi Siscel was 17 years old when she passed away.

Was anyone else injured in the car accident?

Yes, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

What fundraisers started after Addi's death?

A GoFundMe page was started by a family friend to help Addi’s family with expenses. The fundraiser raised $2,500 in just a few days.

Conclusion

Addi Siscel’s death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a bright and kind-hearted soul who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community. The fundraisers started in her memory are a testament to the impact she had on the lives of those around her. Rest in peace, Addi Siscel.

