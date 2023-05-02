Death – Obituary News : Addi Siscel Dies in Car Crash: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
KWorld Trend: Remembering Addi Siscel
Introduction
Addi Siscel was a 17-year-old high school cheerleader from Missouri who tragically passed away in a car accident on July 1, 2021. Her death has left a profound impact on her family, friends, and the community.
The Accident
Addi was driving on Route D near Francis Howell High School when her car collided with another vehicle. The accident occurred around 10:30 pm and resulted in Addi being rushed to the hospital. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Obituary
Addi’s obituary describes her as a “beacon of light to all of us” and a “beautiful and kind-hearted soul.” Her love for cheerleading was evident in everything she did, and she was a dedicated member of the cheerleading squad at Francis Howell High School. Her obituary also mentions her love for animals and her dream of becoming a veterinarian.
Fundraisers
After Addi’s death, several fundraisers were started to help her family with expenses. A GoFundMe page was started by a family friend, which raised $2,500 in just a few days. The money raised will go towards Addi’s funeral expenses and other costs incurred by the family.
FAQs
- What was Addi Siscel’s cause of death?
Addi Siscel passed away in a car accident on July 1, 2021.
- How old was Addi Siscel when she passed away?
Addi Siscel was 17 years old when she passed away.
- Was anyone else injured in the car accident?
Yes, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
- What fundraisers started after Addi’s death?
A GoFundMe page was started by a family friend to help Addi’s family with expenses. The fundraiser raised $2,500 in just a few days.
Conclusion
Addi Siscel’s death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a bright and kind-hearted soul who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community. The fundraisers started in her memory are a testament to the impact she had on the lives of those around her. Rest in peace, Addi Siscel.
