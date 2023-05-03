Death – Obituary News : Addi Siscel’s Fatal Car Crash: GoFundMe Raises Death Limit to 60 Characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Francis Howell School Cheerleader Adi Siscel: GoFundMe Raises Thousands

Introduction

The Francis Howell School community is mourning the loss of one of their own after cheerleader Adi Siscel passed away in a tragic accident. Rumors have been circulating online, but the official Facebook page of FH Viking Cheer confirmed the news. A GoFundMe has also been set up to support Adi’s family during this difficult time.

The Life and Legacy of Adi Siscel

Adi Siscel was a beloved student and cheerleader at a Missouri educational institution. Her family is devastated by the loss of their “adorable young daughter” who was their “light of life.” Adi always inspired those around her, and her school authorities expressed their grief at her untimely passing.

The GoFundMe Campaign

The Francis Howell Cheer Boosters launched a GoFundMe campaign following Adi’s death. They announced that all donations would go directly to Adi’s family for the funeral and remembrance expenses. The school’s goal was to raise $5,000, and the maximum donation of $500 came from an anonymous donor. So far, the campaign has raised over $4,385.

Recent Tragedies in Schools

Adi’s death is not the only tragedy to impact schools recently. Cheney High School student Brayden Bahme also passed away after being injured in gym class. A GoFundMe has been set up for him to handle funeral arrangements and immediate family needs.

Conclusion

The loss of Adi Siscel has deeply affected the Francis Howell School community. The outpouring of support through the GoFundMe campaign shows just how much Adi was loved and how much she will be missed. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

