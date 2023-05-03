Death – Obituary News : Advocate M Ashokan Dies at 73 in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Advocate M Ashokan Passes Away at 73: A Look Back at His Illustrious Career

Kozhikode Loses a Prominent Legal Luminary Kozhikode is mourning the loss of Advocate M Ashokan, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 73. Ashokan was known for his expertise in criminal cases and labour disputes and had appeared as a special public prosecutor and defendant’s counsel in various courts, including high courts in and out of Kerala.

Major Cases Argued by Ashokan Ashokan had represented the main accused in high-profile cases such as the TP Chandrasekharan murder, Attappadi Madhu murder, Nadapuram POCSO case, and Shaheed Bava murder case, which was Kerala’s first moral policing murder, among others. His insightful arguments and legal acumen had earned him a reputation as a fierce lawyer, who fought for justice and fairness.

His Contributions to the Legal Fraternity Ashokan served as the president of the Calicut BAR association in 2010 and was a legal advisor to various government, semi-government, private institutions, and companies. He was also a member of the governing body of Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Calicut. His vast knowledge and experience in the legal field made him a respected figure in the legal fraternity.

Farewell to an Esteemed Lawyer Ashokan is survived by his wife Sarala Ashokan, daughter Dr Vidhu Ashokan, son-in-law Dr Rajesh R Pillai, and brothers. The funeral will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, as the legal community and the people of Kozhikode pay their respects to a man who had dedicated his life to upholding the principles of justice and equality.

