Death – Obituary News : Agastya Chauhan’s Fatal Zx10R 1000 Bike Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

We are Gutted to Report the Passing of Social Media Influencer and Youtuber Pro Rider 1000 aka Agastya Chauhan

The news of the passing of Agastya Chauhan, a prominent social media influencer and Youtuber, has left many in shock and mourning. Agastya Chauhan, also known as Pro Rider 1000, was widely known for creating Vlogs on superbikes and had a significant following on Youtube with over 1.2 million subscribers.

What Happened to Agastya Chauhan?

According to reports, Agastya Chauhan lost his life tragically in a motorbike racing accident on Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 47 Mile in the Tappal police station area, as he was traveling from Agra to New Delhi on his ZX10R Ninja Superbike.

Reports from the scene state that Agastya Chauhan was attempting to reach a speed of 300 kmph on his bike when he lost control and crashed into a divider. Sadly, he sustained fatal injuries to his head and was declared dead on the spot.

Pro Rider Agastya Chauhan Accident Death Video

It has been reported that Agastya Chauhan was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but it broke into pieces on impact. Blood was splattered in the surroundings where he was lying after the crash.

While there have been rumors circulating about the circumstances surrounding the accident, it has been confirmed that it was not a hit-and-run case. Authorities have filed a complaint against Agastya Chauhan for reckless driving and performing stunts, leading to the seizure of his bike.

Pro Rider Agastya Chauhan’s Personal Life

Agastya Chauhan was a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and was widely famous for making videos while riding a bike. He was a proficient video maker of bikes and had posted a video just 16 hours before the accident, appealing to his friends to meet him in New Delhi.

It is reported that Agastya Chauhan was heading to New Delhi to take part in a motorbike racing competition before the tragic accident occurred. As the investigation is still underway, the authorities are yet to announce the actual cause of the collision.

Condolences to Agastya Chauhan’s Family and Friends

This is a tragic incident, and our condolences go to the family and friends of Agastya Chauhan. We urge everyone to follow traffic rules and take all safety measures while driving to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more details emerge.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :What Happened To Agastya Chauhan? Pro Rider Death In Zx10R 1000 Bike Accident/