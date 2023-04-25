Death – Obituary News : Age & Cause of Death of Tarek Fatah’s Passing & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tarek Fatah, known for his prolific and controversial commentary on Islam and politics, has passed away at the age of [age]. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Fatah was survived by his family, who have yet to release a statement regarding his passing. His legacy as a provocative and divisive figure in public discourse will be remembered by many.

Early Life and Career

Tarek Fatah was born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, Pakistan. He attended St. Lawrence’s Boys School and graduated with a degree in biochemistry from the University of Karachi. He entered journalism as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970 before becoming an investigative journalist for Pakistan Television.

Political Affiliations

Tarek Fatah was a longtime member of the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) and ran unsuccessfully as the party’s candidate in Scarborough North for the 1995 provincial elections. In July 2006, he left the party to support Bob Rae’s candidacy for the Liberal Party of Canada’s leadership. Fatah criticized the NDP for opening its doors to Islamists and opposing his advocacy for LGBT rights, a separation of religion and state, opposition to Sharia law, and advocacy for a liberal, progressive form of Islam.

Activism

Fatah called himself “an Indian born in Pakistan” and “a Punjabi born into Islam” and was a vocal critic of the Pakistani religious and political establishment. To this end, he criticized the partition of India and was among the founders of the Muslim Canadian Congress in 2001, serving as its communications director and spokesperson until 2006.

Death

Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 73, after a prolonged battle with cancer. His daughter, Natasha Fatah, a journalist herself, broke the news on Twitter.

Family

Parents

Tarek Fatah was born in Karachi, Pakistan, to his parents. However, there is no information regarding their identities.

Spouse

Tarek Fatah was married to Nargis Tapal for over forty years.

Children

Tarek Fatah is survived by two daughters: Natasha Fatah and Nazia Fatah. Natasha Fatah is a journalist and broke the news of her father’s passing on Twitter.

Siblings

There is no available information about Tarek Fatah’s siblings.

Indian actor Anupam Kher expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling Tarek Fatah “a true Indian at heart, most fearless and kind-hearted man.”