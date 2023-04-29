Death – Obituary News : Ajith movie producer Chakravarthy passes away – Tamil News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The renowned film producer of the popular Ajith movie, Chakravarthy from Nic Arts, has passed away – Tamil News.

Famous Tamil Film Producer SS Chakravarthy Passes Away at Midnight

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent producers, SS Chakravarthy. He passed away at midnight after battling cancer for eight months. Chakravarthy was a well-known figure in the industry and had produced several hit films under his banner, Nic Arts.

Funeral Ceremony to be Held in Chennai

The producer’s body will be cremated this evening in Chennai, and the funeral ceremony will be a closed one, attended only by close friends and family members. The Tamil film fraternity is in shock and is expressing their condolences.

Chakravarthy’s Collaboration with Ajith Kumar

Chakravarthy was known for his close association with actor Ajith Kumar. Ten out of the 14 films he produced starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The two had been close friends for many years, and their collaboration had resulted in several hit films in the early 2000s.

Chakravarthy’s Acting Career

Apart from producing films, Chakravarthy had also dabbled in acting. He made his debut as an actor in the 2015 film, ‘Thoppi.’ He was also seen in the ZEE5 web series ‘Vilangu,’ where he played a police officer in both the film and the series.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Producer

The passing away of SS Chakravarthy has come as a shock to the Tamil film industry, and tributes are pouring in from all quarters. Many actors, directors, and producers have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Conclusion

SS Chakravarthy’s contribution to the Tamil film industry will always be remembered. His association with Ajith Kumar and the several hit films they produced together will remain etched in the minds of his fans forever. The industry has lost a stalwart, and his absence will be deeply felt.