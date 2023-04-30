Death – Obituary News : Alan Rickman’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alan Sidney Patrick Rickman was a renowned English actor and director known for his captivating and deep voice. He received his training from RADA (the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) in London and became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), where he performed in modern and classical productions.

Early Career

In 1985, he portrayed the Vicomte de Valmont in the RSC stage production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, which later transferred to the West End in 1986 and Broadway in 1987, earning him a Tony Award nomination. Alan Rickman’s first major film role was as the German terrorist leader Hans Gruber in Die Hard (1988).

Career Highlights

He played the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), for which he received the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He also received critical acclaim for his leading roles in Truly, Madly, Deeply (1991) and An Awfully Big Adventure (1995), as well as for his supporting roles in Sense and Sensibility (1995) and Michael Collins (1996), portraying Colonel Brandon and Éamon de Valera, respectively. Additionally, he was known for his comedic roles in Dogma (1999), Galaxy Quest (1999), and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005).

Harry Potter and Television Contributions

He played the iconic character Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series (2001-2011) and appeared in other notable films such as Love Actually (2003), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), and Alice in Wonderland (2010). His final film roles were in CBGB (2013), Eye in the Sky (2015), and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016).

Alan Rickman also made notable contributions to television. He made his television acting debut as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet (1978) as part of the BBC’s Shakespeare series. His breakthrough role was Obadiah Slope in the BBC television adaptation of The Barchester Chronicles (1982). He starred in several television films, including playing the title character in Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny (1996), which earned him a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Cause of Death

In 2005, Alan Rickman underwent treatment for an aggressive type of prostate cancer and eventually had a prostatectomy in January 2006. In August 2015, Rickman suffered a minor stroke, which led to the discovery of pancreatic cancer. He chose to keep his terminal diagnosis private and only shared it with his closest confidants. On January 14, 2016, Rickman passed away in London at the age of 69, just a month before his 70th birthday.

Legacy

His ashes were given to his wife, Rima Horton, after his cremation at the West London Crematorium in Kensal Green on February 3, 2016. His last two films, Eye in the Sky and Alice Through the Looking Glass, as well as The Limehouse Golem, which would have been his next project, were dedicated to his memory. Alan Rickman will always be remembered as a talented and beloved actor whose contributions to film and television will continue to inspire future generations.