Death – Obituary News : Alex Dolorosa’s Cause of Death Explained in Bacolod City

What is the identity of Alex Dolorosa and what caused his death? He was a Paralegal Officer in Bacolod City.

The Tragic Death of Alex Dolorosa: A Call for Justice

Introduction

The business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in the Philippines is known for its growing economy and a significant portion of young workers. However, behind the industry’s success lies the exploitation and oppression of its workers, who struggle to meet their basic needs despite long working hours and low salaries. On April 20, 2021, the death of Alex Dolorosa, a paralegal officer for the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) in Bacolod City, shocked the community. He was found dead with multiple stab wounds after being reported missing for three days.

The Response of BIEN Pilipinas

BIEN Pilipinas expressed their abhorrence and condemnation of the attack against union organizers and the state of impunity and lawlessness in the country. The group is still waiting for more details regarding the crime, and they demand an immediate investigation into the death of Dolorosa, who continuously devoted himself to serving the general public and his fellow BPO employees.

Anakbayan Political Organisation’s Reaction

Anakbayan, a political organization, condemned the direct assault on employees who are defending their rights. They stress the need for workers to unite and join collective action, given the oppressive working conditions and violence perpetrated by the state on behalf of BPO company owners seeking to maximize profits.

The Cause of Dolorosa’s Death

The motive for Dolorosa’s murder is still under investigation, but authorities have ruled out personal reasons given his current role as a paralegal officer for BIEN.

Alex Dolorosa’s Partner’s Statement

According to Dolorosa’s partner, known as AJ, they are both pure members of the LGBTQ community and were in a relationship for more than two years. AJ remembers Dolorosa as a kind person who never hurt anyone. They remain unsure if they were against their relationship or if someone had an enmity against Dolorosa.

Call for Immediate Action and Justice

The death of Alex Dolorosa highlights the urgent need for the government to ensure the safety, security, and protection of all BPO workers. The collective force of laboring masses can stop incidents like this from happening again. BIEN Philippines and Anakbayan demand justice for Alex Dolorosa and stop the attacks against union organizers.

Conclusion

The death of Alex Dolorosa is a tragic reminder of the oppressive and violent working conditions of BPO workers in the Philippines. The urgent call for immediate action and justice speaks of the need for workers to unite and fight against the exploitation and oppression that they face. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that the rights of workers are protected and that justice is served.