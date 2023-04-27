Death – Obituary News : Alleged Police Shooting in Kaliaganj, Mamata Tweets

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rajya’s Police Accused of Being ‘Trigger Happy’

Subhendu Adhikari, a member of parliament and former member of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party, has accused the state’s police of being ‘trigger happy’ in a recent incident.

What Happened?

According to Adhikari, a man named Amit Ghorui was fatally shot by police during an altercation in the village of Nandigram. The police had been called to the scene following a dispute between neighbors. When they arrived, they reportedly used excessive force, culminating in the shooting of Mr. Ghorui.

Response from the Chief Minister

When asked about the incident, Chief Minister Banerjee expressed her condolences to Mr. Ghorui’s family and emphasized the importance of police restraint. She stated that she would investigate the matter and take appropriate action if any wrongdoing was found.

Reactions from the Public

The incident has caused outrage among many West Bengal residents, who have taken to social media to voice their concerns about police brutality. Many are calling for increased police training and stricter guidelines in the use of force.

Conclusion

The incident in Nandigram highlights the need for effective training and oversight in law enforcement agencies. While police officers are tasked with protecting the public, they must do so in a manner that is proportional to the situation at hand. The government and public must work together to ensure that incidents such as these do not occur again.