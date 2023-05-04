Death – Obituary News : Allegheny College Coach Greg Bean Dies: Local Sports News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Allegheny College Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Bean Passes Away

It is with great sadness that Allegheny College announced the passing of Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Bean on Wednesday. Bean suffered a heart attack, leaving the college community in shock.

Bean’s Legacy at Allegheny College

Bean had been an assistant coach for the last four seasons and had played a significant role in the team’s success. He helped lead the Gators to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) championship game last season, and his dedication to the team on and off the court was unmatched.

Allegheny College President Ron Cole paid tribute to Bean’s legacy in a statement, saying, “During his time at Allegheny, Greg not only served in his coaching role but also in assistance of the athletics marketing team and showcased a willingness to help out in any and all facets of campus. His dedication to the team on and off the court was rooted in his passion for those around him, love of the game, championing of academic success, and integrity in everything he did. Greg was an active member of the Allegheny and Meadville communities.”

Bean’s Coaching Career

Bean had been coaching since 2005, starting his career at Clarion Area High School. He later became the head coach at Redbank Valley High School, leading the team to the 2014-15 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) District 9 Championship. He was named the All-American Awards & Engraving/D9Sports.com and the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year for his efforts.

Bean arrived at Allegheny College following a successful season as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Waynesburg University, where he also served as the acting head coach for more than two months. Before that, he was the associate head coach at Medaille College.

At Waynesburg, Bean made a significant impact, helping the Yellow Jackets to post their most PAC wins in three seasons and increasing their scoring by 9.8 points per game. Shooting from both the field (4.2 percent) and free-throw line (14 percent) also rose during his time, while Waynesburg boasted the PAC’s leading scorer a season ago.

At Medaille, Bean helped the Mavericks to the 2017 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) regular season and tournament championships and a berth in the NCAA Division III Championship. The following season, the Mavericks secured a bid to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) tournament.

A Devastating Loss

Bean’s sudden passing has left the Allegheny College community in mourning. He was loved and respected by his colleagues, players, and students alike, and his loss will be felt deeply.

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Simmons expressed his grief over Bean’s death, saying, “Greg was a tremendous coach, but more importantly, he was an even better person. He was a kind and caring soul who always put others first. He was an integral part of our program and the Allegheny community, and his loss is immeasurable. We will miss him dearly.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite the tragic loss of Coach Bean, his legacy will live on at Allegheny College. His impact on the basketball program and the community was significant, and his dedication to his players and colleagues will not be forgotten.

Allegheny College President Ron Cole said, “While Greg’s loss is felt deeply by our entire community, his legacy of kindness, dedication, and excellence will continue to inspire us all. We will honor his memory by continuing to embody the values he held dear and by striving to live up to his example.”

Rest in peace, Coach Bean. You will be dearly missed.

News Source : Meadville Tribune

Source Link :Allegheny College basketball coach Greg Bean passes away | Local Sports/