Death – Obituary News : “Allison Boss Speaks Out on Shocking Death of ‘Ellen’ DJ”

Allison Holker Boss Breaks Silence on Shocking Death of Husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss

In her first television interview since the tragic death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Allison Holker Boss shared her heartbreak and opened up about the difficult conversations she’s had with their three children.

Speaking with The Today Show host Hoda Kotb, Holker Boss said she was just as blindsided as the rest of the world when the Ellen Degeneres Show personality died by suicide in December 2022.

“I still feel like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked,” Holker told Kotb. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that also breaks my heart too.”

Holker Boss shared that her husband wanted to be the strong one for everyone and that it was scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help. She described him as a man of “so much love and light” who wanted to be everyone’s Superman.

The couple met on the set of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010 before tying the knot in 2013. They share three children — Maddox, 7, Zaia, 3, and 14-year-old Weslie, Holker’s daughter whom Boss adopted.

Holker Boss tearfully spoke about the difficult conversation she had with her young children about their father’s death. She said it’s something she “wouldn’t wish for anybody.”

“There’s been some really hard conversations,” she explained. “To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want … They just ask, ‘When is Daddy coming back?’ and that’s a really hard one.”

Holker Boss added, “And then it’ll be a couple weeks later, ‘But does he come back when he’s older? Like, when Daddy’s older he’ll come back?’ But they are still children and still obviously want him here.”

Despite the immense pain and heartbreak, Holker Boss said she didn’t have “any other choice but to be strong.” She revealed that she talks to Boss — whom she called one of the most “magical humans” — at the end of every day.

“I don’t allow myself to be in a place of anger or sadness, though I allow myself to feel it,” she said. “I’m feeling this much pain because I’ve had so much love.”

Holker Boss’ interview shed light on the heartbreak and pain that suicide leaves behind. It’s a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, no matter how outwardly successful or happy they may appear.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988. It’s important to seek help and support during difficult times, and know that you’re not alone.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Wife Allison Breaks Her Silence About the Shocking Death of Popular ‘Ellen’ DJ: “There’s No One That Saw This Coming”/