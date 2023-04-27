Death – Obituary News : American Comedian Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Comedian Tim Conway Passes Away at 85

On Tuesday morning, legendary comedian Tim Conway passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by his agent Howard Bragman, who stated that Conway had been suffering from hydrocephalus and also had dementia.

Treasured Moments with Carol Burnett

Conway was best known for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” where he showcased his comedic brilliance alongside co-star Harvey Korman. His longtime friend and colleague, Carol Burnett, issued a statement shortly after his death, expressing her heartbreak but also her love and admiration for the late comedian.

“He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart always.”

Early Life and Career

Born Thomas Conway in Cleveland, Ohio in 1933, Conway discovered his talent for comedy during his high school years. He later pursued higher education at Bowling Green State University, where he majored in speech and radio. His military service during the 1950s was brief, as he struggled to adapt to the strict rules and regulations of army life.

Conway eventually landed work in radio and television, where his unique brand of humor and wit quickly caught the attention of audiences. He joined “The Carol Burnett Show” in the late 1960s and became a regular fixture on the program.

The Legacy of Tim Conway

Conway’s contributions to the world of comedy are immeasurable. His physical humor and impeccable timing earned him numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Vicki Lawrence, who appeared on “The Carol Burnett Show” alongside Conway, paid tribute to her former colleague:

“Tim was hilarious, crazy, bold, fearless, humble, kind, and adorable all at the same time. I feel so blessed to ever have shared a stage with him. The angels are at it again… they just got a lot funnier up there.”

Conway’s passing marks the end of an era in comedic entertainment, but his laughter and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.