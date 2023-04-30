Death – Obituary News : American Journalist Judy Miller Passes Away at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Judy Miller Obituary: American Journalist and Antiques Expert Dies at 71

Remembering Judith Miller

Judith Miller, a well-known author and antiques expert, passed away recently after a short illness. She was 71 years old. Miller was a prolific writer, having published over 100 books on antiques and interiors. She was also a regular on the Antiques Roadshow, where she was known for her expertise in toys and textiles.

Miller’s Antiques Price Guide

Miller was one of the co-founders of Miller’s Antiques Price Guide, which was established in 1979. The guide has become a canonical work in the field of antiques and is updated every year. Miller was known as the “Miller of Miller’s guides” when it came to determining prices.

Tributes to Judith Miller

Following Miller’s passing, Fiona Bruce, a presenter on the Antiques Roadshow, paid tribute to her, calling her the “doyenne of the antique world and of our show.” Robert Murphy, editor of The Antiques Roadshow, also praised Miller for becoming “a really popular member of the Roadshow team and an inspiration to a generation of aspiring antique experts.”

Miller’s Legacy

Miller’s expertise in ceramics was well-known, but she also had an eye for the eclectic and the bizarre. She was kind and generous with the information she shared and was always ready with a great story and a glass of pinot grigio after a day of filming. Miller’s legacy lives on through her books and her contributions to the world of antiques.