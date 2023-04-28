Death – Obituary News : American Pitcher Dennis Ribant Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An American pitcher, Dennis Ribant, has passed away at the age of 81.

Dennis Ribant: A Look Back at a Baseball Career

Early Life and Career

Dennis Ribant was born on September 20, 1941, and began his professional baseball career in 1961 after signing with the Milwaukee Braves. He quickly made his way up to the majors, eventually joining the New York Mets in 1964 for what would be the first three seasons of his MLB career.

Trades and Team Transfers

After his time with the Mets, Ribant was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 1967, spending just one season with the team before moving on to the Chicago White Sox in 1969. Throughout his nine-season career, Ribant also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds before retiring in 1970 with a 37-44 record and a 4.16 ERA.

A Legacy Remembered

On Monday, news broke that Ribant had passed away at the age of 81. The cause of death has not been disclosed. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, two children, Deron Ribant and Tracy Young, three grandchildren, Cortland Ribant, Jack Young, and Peyton Young, and sister Marcia Kamin.

Despite his relatively short career, Ribant made an impact on the sport and is remembered for his historic game against Juan Marichal and the Giants. Breaking up Marichal’s perfect game in the sixth inning, Ribant’s little thirty-eight-hop ground ball through the middle earned him the first hit of the game. According to the Society of American Baseball Research, Ribant credited his legendary teammate Warren Spahn and pitching coach Harvey Haddix with helping him on his change-up.

A Pioneer for the Mets

Dennis Ribant will always be remembered as the first Mets starting pitcher to have a solid season, helping the team to move up in the National League standings. His contributions to the sport will not be forgotten, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Overall, Dennis Ribant’s career may have been brief, but his impact on the sport of baseball will be remembered for years to come. His dedication to the game and his contributions to his teams will be forever cherished by fans and loved ones alike.