Death – Obituary News : American Viet Nam Hero Randy Rawls Passes – Cause of Death – Fox Obituary

Remembering Randy James Rawls

America has lost one of its brave soldiers, Randy James Rawls, a Viet Nam War hero who passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 64. He was under hospice care at the time of his passing in his hometown of New Boston, Texas. Mr. Rawls was born on October 18, 1958, in Hughes Springs, Texas, where he was warmly welcomed by his loved ones.

A Loving Family Man

Randy Rawls will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his four children, Joshua Rawls, Lauren Hickman, Madison Foster, and his four grandchildren, Brooklyn Coats, Liam Foster, Bennett Foster, and Emma Hickman. He was also loved by his stepbrother, Mark Bomar of Texarkana, Texas, half brother Aaron Rawls of Avery, Texas, his step-sister Alma Bomar, and his fur baby Missy who all passed away before him. James and Avis Rawls were his biological parents, while Joe and Julia Bomar were his stepparents. He was named after his biological parents and had a stepbrother named Colby Rawls.

An American Hero

Randy Rawls was an American hero and a true patriot. He bravely served his country during the Viet Nam War, and his dedication and selflessness will always be remembered. He will be missed by his family, friends, fellow soldiers, and all those who knew him.