Death – Obituary News : American Vocalist and Lead Singer of A Skylit Drive Band, Jordan Blake, Passes Away

Jordan Blake Obituary: Remembering the Pioneer of High-Pitched Clean Vocals in Post-Hardcore Music

The music industry has lost a talented artist with the passing of Jordan Blake, the original lead singer of the post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive. He passed away on July 2, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that has influenced many aspiring musicians. Jordan Blake was known for his unique style of high-pitched clean vocals coupled with screaming, which has become a hallmark of the post-hardcore genre. He was also the lead singer of several other bands, including Watch Out!, Ghosts, Trances, and Speak of the Devil.

Early Life and Career

Jordan Blake was born on June 20, 1986, in Lodi, California. He grew up with two siblings, a brother, and a sister. Jordan began his musical journey in 2007 when he joined A Skylit Drive. He appeared on the band’s debut album, She Watched the Sky, and was featured in the music video for its first single, “Drown the City.”

A Skylit Drive and Watch Out!

Jordan Blake’s time with A Skylit Drive was short-lived as he announced his retirement from the band in 2007 due to health issues. He then teamed up with Joshua Stotts to form Watch Out!, which signed with Rise Records in 2007. The band released the single album “Ghost Town” on the label and released a music video for their song “The Shakeup.”

Watch Out! had planned to release a second album titled “Ghost Town 2.0” in 2012, but it never came to fruition. Jordan Blake also formed Trances with D.J. Blackard, and they released one EP titled “The Alphament” on their own.

Speak of the Devil and Eleven

In 2012, Jordan Blake teamed up with Joey Wilson, the ex-guitarist of A Skylit Drive, to form Speak of the Devil. The band released one single, “Change,” before Joey Wilson quit the band shortly after the release of their first album, “American Whore Story.” Michael Vargas, Zak Elliott, and Emmure joined the band in 2014, but they only released one single with this lineup.

Jordan Blake also assembled an undefined number of musicians to form the band Eleven. The band uploaded several demos on Soundcloud in 2020 and presented an unreleased music video from 2018 titled “Unreleased Track.”

Remembering Jordan Blake

Jordan Blake’s passing has left a void in the post-hardcore music scene. His unique vocal style and creative approach to music have influenced many aspiring musicians. Jordan Blake will be remembered as a pioneer of high-pitched clean vocals in post-hardcore music.

His family, friends, and fans mourn his loss and remember the impact he had on the music industry. Jordan Blake’s legacy will live on through his music, and he will always be remembered as a talented artist who left his mark on the world.

