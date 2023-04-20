Death – Obituary News : ANC Mourns Death of Comrade Tiego Moseneke

The ANC is saddened by the loss of Comrade Tiego Moseneke.

The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the passing of comrade Tiego Moseneke on April 20, 2023. Moseneke was a dedicated member of the party and a key figure in the fight against apartheid in South Africa. The ANC has expressed its deepest condolences to Moseneke’s family and reflects on the immense contributions he made to the liberation struggle.

Moseneke was born in Alexandra township in Johannesburg in 1947, and began his political activism in the 1960s as a member of the South African Students’ Organisation (SASO). He was arrested in 1973 and spent ten years on Robben Island alongside Nelson Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists.

After his release, Moseneke became a prominent lawyer and served as a judge on the Constitutional Court of South Africa from 2002 to 2016. He played a key role in shaping the country’s post-apartheid legal system and championed the rights of the marginalized and disadvantaged.

In a statement, the ANC described Moseneke as a “true freedom fighter” who dedicated his life to the struggle against apartheid and the construction of a democratic South Africa. The party highlighted Moseneke’s leadership and integrity, and praised his unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

Moseneke’s passing is a significant loss for South Africa and the ANC. He played a critical role in the country’s journey towards democracy and will be remembered as a selfless and tireless advocate for the marginalized. His legacy will continue to shape the social, political, and legal landscape of the country for generations to come.

The ANC has called on all South Africans to honor Moseneke’s memory by redoubling their efforts to build a just, equitable, and inclusive society. The party emphasized the need to reject all forms of discrimination and to work towards a future where all citizens can enjoy their human rights and freedoms.

As South Africa mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Moseneke’s legacy will serve as an inspiration to all those who strive for social justice and political freedom. His contributions to the struggle against apartheid and his unwavering commitment to democracy will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF COMRADE TIEGO MOSENEKE. pic.twitter.com/fqh0TbY1b0 — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 20, 2023

