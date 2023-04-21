Death – Obituary News : Andrew Burans passes away: Fox obituary

Andrew Burans, a beloved member of the community, has passed away. The cause of his death was not disclosed by the fox obituary. Andrew was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Remembering Andrew Burans

A Life Filled With Love and Passion

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Andrew Burans on April 14, 2023, after a long and difficult battle with cancer. Andy, as he was affectionately known, was a kind and caring individual who left a lasting impression on all those who knew him. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather who will be deeply missed by all.

A Life Well-Lived

Andy’s life was filled with passion, including athletics, fishing, and his beloved Dallas Cowboys. But above all, he cherished his family and his time spent coaching his sons Chris and Jamie in baseball and basketball. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, Brayden, Blakely, Noah, and Tessa, and watching them grow up brought him great joy.

In addition to his passions, Andy had a unique talent for connecting with others and serving as a role model and mentor to young people. He also had a love for writing and was deeply proud of finishing his novel.

A Lasting Legacy

Although Andy may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on through his wife Marilyn, children Chris and Jamie, and grandchildren Brayden, Blakely, Noah, and Tessa. He also leaves behind his brother-in-laws Barbara (Graham) and Shirley (Charlie), niece Stephanie (Jeff), and nephew Shawn (Karol-Ann).

Andy will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and passion for life. May he rest in peace.