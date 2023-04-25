Death – Obituary News : Angelina Jolie is alive: Death hoax debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hoax about Angelina Jolie’s death debunked; Actress confirmed to be alive and well despite viral claim.

Angelina Jolie is Alive and Well: Debunking the Viral Death Hoax

In March of 2023, a Facebook post claiming that Angelina Jolie had passed away went viral. The post, which showed a picture of fans crying over a coffin, was accompanied by a caption that read, “Very sad news about Angelina Jolie.” While the post did not outright claim that the actress had died, many fans were left worried about her well-being.

However, the rumor was quickly debunked, and Jolie is alive and well. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a celebrity has fallen victim to a death hoax. In recent years, multiple Hollywood and TV stars have been at the center of similar rumors, including Steve Harvey, Simone Cowell, and Justin Bieber.

Despite the lack of credibility behind the post, some fans bought into the rumor and commented with crying emojis to express their despair. However, the majority of people quickly pointed out that the post was fake news.

The original post was reportedly started by a website called mediamass, which posted a fake article about a Facebook post claiming that Jolie had passed away. The website urged people to like the post and express sympathy by commenting on it.

It is important to remember that while social media can be a powerful tool for spreading information, it can also be used to spread false rumors and misinformation. In this case, the rumor about Angelina Jolie’s death was quickly debunked, but it is always essential to fact-check before sharing news on social media.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie is alive and well, and the viral death hoax about her was nothing more than false rumors spread via social media. While it can be tempting to believe shocking news without verifying its accuracy, it is crucial to remember the importance of checking sources and fact-checking information before spreading it online.