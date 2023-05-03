Death – Obituary News : Anna Torregrosa Memorial Service: Remembering a Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anna Torregrosa Obituary: Remembering Her Life and Legacy

A Heartbreaking Loss

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Anna Alicia Torregrosa, our beloved daughter and sister. Her passing has left an indelible void in our hearts, and we are struggling to come to terms with our loss.

Anna was only 33 years old when she passed away, and her death has come as a complete shock to us all. We ask that you please accept our deepest sympathies and keep our family in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Memorial Services

We will be holding two memorial services to celebrate Anna’s life and honor her memory. The first service will be held on May 12th at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama from 5 to 7 p.m. The second service will take place on May 20th at Grandma Mita’s house in Sanford, Florida at 2 p.m.

We invite all who knew Anna to join us in paying our respects and saying goodbye to our beloved daughter, sister, and friend. Both of these locations can be found in the state of Alabama in the United States.

Anna’s Legacy

Anna was a remarkable person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her contagious smile and genuine personality made her loved by all who knew her. We will miss her dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on.

In honor of Anna’s memory, we ask that instead of flowers, you consider donating to Smiling Happy Face, an organization that Anna was passionate about. We would also be grateful for any memorabilia that we can use to decorate her future cabin, as it would mean more to us than any bouquet of flowers could ever convey.

Final Thoughts

Anna was a bright light in our lives, and her passing has left us with a deep sense of loss. We will cherish the memories that we have of her and hold her close in our hearts always. Rest in peace, our dear Anna.

