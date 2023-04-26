Death – Obituary News : Annapolis High School Student Charlie Trapp Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tragic incident occurred at Annapolis High School as one of its students, Charlie Trapp, has passed away due to suicide. This is a devastating loss for the school and the community.

Remembering Charlie Trapp: An Obituary for a Promising Annapolis High School Student

Skateboarding was more than just a hobby for Charlie Trapp, it was a way of life. As an Annapolis High School student, Charlie was known for his infectious smile, adventurous spirit, and kind heart. Unfortunately, on April 24th, 2023, Charlie Trapp passed away by suicide.

The news of his passing left his family, friends, and community in shock and disbelief. Charlie was a beloved member of the Annapolis community, and his loss was felt deeply by all who knew him. The Pure Boardshop, where Charlie spent countless hours perfecting his skateboarding skills, posted a statement on Facebook mourning his death.

“We regret to inform you that Charlie Trapp passed away on April 24. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. He had a lot of hope for the future, and his narrative was far from over. Everyone adored and admired him. Charlie, you are loved. Keep rolling for Charlie and tell your buddies you love them.”

Charlie Trapp was more than just a skateboarder, he was a friend to many and a bright student with a promising future. His loss is a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to support one another during difficult times. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help.

Charlie’s passing has left a void in the Annapolis community that will never be filled. His infectious spirit and kind heart will be remembered by all who knew him. His parents, siblings, and friends will carry his memory with them always, and they ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in Charlie’s honor.

As we come together to mourn the loss of Charlie Trapp, we remember him as a vibrant and adventurous teenager with a kind heart and a love for skateboarding. His passing reminds us to cherish every moment with our loved ones and to always look out for those in need. Rest in peace, Charlie, you will be missed.

