Death – Obituary News : Another Cheetah Dies in Kuno National Park – Only 18 Remain Out of 20

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another cheetah has passed away in Kuno National Park, leaving only 18 out of the original 20 remaining. This comes after Uday’s death.

Kuno National Park Cheetah Dies

Unfortunately, there is sad news from Kuno National Park in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. After the death of another cheetah named Uday, the park management is in mourning. Uday, who was brought from South Africa, died due to illness. Currently, the reasons for his death are unknown, and the post-mortem report will reveal more.

It is the second cheetah that has died out of the 20 that were brought to India. The Indian Air Force brought 12 cheetahs to India, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was there to welcome them.

Background on Cheetah Project India

Cheetah Project India’s chief, SP Yadav, said that cheetahs were brought from South Africa to India under an agreement. The cheetahs were kept in quarantine for a month after they arrived in Kuno National Park. Chouhan, along with Union Minister Bhupinder Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, was present when the cheetahs were released into the national park.

On PM Modi’s birthday last year, 8 cheetahs were released into the park, bringing the total number to 20. It included five females and fifteen males – seven of which were brought from South Africa. Unfortunately, after the death of two cheetahs, there are now 18 left.

The Loss of Sasha and Uday

Before Uday’s death, Sasha, a five-year-old female cheetah who was brought from Namibia, died due to kidney infection in 2020. Her health began to deteriorate on January 23, and ultimately, she died.

Indore Accident

Separately, three people were injured when part of a complex collapsed in Indore. Malba removal is currently underway on the site of the accident. The authorities have yet to release any further information about the incident.