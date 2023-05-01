Death – Obituary News : Anthony “Tippy” Denunzio’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anthony “Tippy” Denunzio has passed away.

Beloved West Scranton Sports Figure Anthony “Tippy” DeNunzio Dies at 85

Anthony DeNunzio, popularly known as “Tippy,” has left an indelible mark on the sports scene in West Scranton. The iconic figure, who began his journey as a waterboy for the West Scranton High School football team in 1950, passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

Tippy’s passion for sports led him to become the equipment manager for West Scranton High School’s football team, a position he held for an impressive 54 years. His dedication to the team and the community has earned him the title of “Mr. West Scranton.”

News of Tippy’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love and condolences from the community. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti took to Twitter to share her thoughts, saying, “Rest In Peace, Tippy. You were a true Scranton legend and will be missed by all.”

Tippy’s contribution to the West Scranton sports scene cannot be overstated. He was a fixture on the sidelines, providing support and encouragement to the players and coaches alike. His love for the game and his community was infectious, and his passion for sports was evident in every interaction he had with those around him.

Tippy’s legacy will live on, not just through his work with the West Scranton football team, but also through the countless lives he touched throughout his life. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to his community have left an indelible mark on West Scranton, and his memory will continue to inspire generations to come.

In honor of Tippy’s passing, West Scranton High School has announced that they will be dedicating their upcoming football season to his memory. The school’s athletic director, Jeff Labatch, said, “Tippy was more than just an equipment manager. He was a mentor, a friend, and a true inspiration to everyone he met. We are honored to dedicate this season to his memory and to carry on his legacy of passion and dedication.”

The loss of Tippy is a great loss to the West Scranton community, but his memory will continue to shine bright. Rest in peace, Tippy. You will be missed.