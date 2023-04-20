Death – Obituary News : Anthropologist and Inspiration, Paul Mullins, passes away.

The passing of Paul Mullins, an exceptional anthropologist, has left us with great sorrow. He was a source of inspiration for his students and fellow scholars alike, and his impact on the Anthropology Department, IUPUI, and the Indianapolis community will not be forgotten.

We mourn the passing of Paul Mullins, a brilliant anthropologist who left an indelible mark on the field, his students, colleagues, and the Indianapolis community. Dr. Mullins was an awe-inspiring professor whose passion and dedication were contagious. He was an exceptional mentor who was always willing to go above and beyond to help his students unlock their full potential.

During his lifetime, Dr. Mullins contributed immensely to the field of Anthropology, particularly in the areas of material culture, race, and ethnicity. He was regarded as one of the foremost experts in the study of historical archaeology, urbanism, and African American archaeology. Dr. Mullins’ groundbreaking research and publications have paved the way for further discoveries and continue to inspire generations of anthropologists.

Dr. Mullins’ impact was not limited to the classroom and the pages of academic journals. He was an active member of the Indianapolis community, where he used his expertise to help preserve and honor the city’s cultural heritage. His work with the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Landmarks organization was especially noteworthy, and his advocacy for heritage preservation had a significant impact on the region.

The Anthropology Department at IUPUI is deeply grateful for the contributions Dr. Mullins made during his time with us. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on the field of anthropology. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Indianapolis community.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Paul Mullins, an amazing anthropologist who inspired his students and colleagues alike. Dr. Mullins has left an indelible mark on the Anthropology Department, IUPUI and the Indianapolis community. pic.twitter.com/Q7z8YKhkKW — IU School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI (@libartsiupui) April 20, 2023

