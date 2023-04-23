Death – Obituary News : April Nocifora: Cause of Death, Net Worth & Age

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

April Nocifora was an individual whose cause of death, photos, images, and net worth are well-known. She had reached a certain age before passing away.

April Nocifora: Achievements in the American Entertainment Industry

April Nocifora, a prominent American personality hailing from Newbury, Ohio, made significant contributions to the American entertainment industry. Born on April 7, 1968, she was a production manager, producer, and played a pivotal role in the success of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In December 2021, April Nocifora passed away at the age of 53, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

Early Life and Education

April Nocifora’s educational background reveals that she pursued her Bachelor’s of Arts degree from California State University. Her educational qualifications enabled her to succeed in the American entertainment industry.

Family and Personal Life

There is limited information available on April Nocifora’s family background. However, she was married to Dave Rossi, and they were together until her death. April Nocifora had no children.

Career Achievements

April Nocifora’s career began in the entertainment industry as a production associate on Star Trek: The Next Generation, where she assisted Ronald D. Moore. She worked there from October 1994 to October 1995. Later on, she worked as Peter Lauritson’s assistant on Star Trek: First Contact.

April Nocifora’s excellent work ethic and skills got her promoted to processing assistant on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. She continued her journey as a producer on Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, and her work on Star Trek: Short Treks and supervising producer on Star Trek: Picard Season 1 was equally impressive.

Apart from her notable work in the Star Trek franchise, April Nocifora worked on other well-known shows such as The Dead Zone, Rome, Flight of the Conchords, The Pacific, Sleepy Hollow, The Event, among others.

Net Worth

April Nocifora’s excellent work in the entertainment industry earned her an estimated net worth of 5-10 million dollars, which she accumulated during her career.

Cause of Death

April Nocifora passed away in December 2021 at the age of 53. There is no official statement released regarding the cause of her death, but her contribution to the American entertainment industry will always be cherished.

Conclusion

April Nocifora’s contribution to the American entertainment industry was significant. Her excellent work as a producer and production manager for the Star Trek franchise paved the way for future producers and production managers in Hollywood. Her passion for her work, diligence and impeccable work ethic will always be remembered.