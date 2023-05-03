Death – Obituary News : Arizona’s Robert Carty Killed in Big Bear Plane Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Devastating Plane Crash Claims the Life of Robert Carty and Two Others

In a shocking turn of events, a fatal airplane crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Robert Carty, along with his two friends. The incident occurred in Arizona and has left the families of the victims completely devastated. This news has been circulating on every social media platform and has become the most trending topic on the internet.

Details of the Victims

Robert Carty was a resident of Lake Havasu in Arizona. He passed away in a tragic plane accident alongside his two friends, Stormie Seibold and Jimmy Fitzpatrick. Stormie Seibold was a 60-year-old man from Temecula and the pilot of the plane. Jimmy Fitzpatrick was a 62-year-old man from Perris. The families of the victims are still in shock, and the details of their personal life have not been disclosed yet.

The Tragic Incident

The airplane crash occurred in Big Bear, Arizona, at the intersection of Paradise Way and Maltby Boulevard. The emergency response team arrived at the scene around 2 pm on Monday. The victims were trying to land at the Big Bear airport when the plane crashed.

Investigation by National Transportation Safety Board

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the case to determine the cause of the accident. The victims’ families and the entire community are eagerly waiting for updates regarding the investigation.

Final Thoughts

The tragic loss of three lives has left everyone saddened and heartbroken. The families of the victims need all the support and love they can get during this difficult time. We hope that the investigation sheds light on the cause of the accident so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Stay tuned to PKB news for more updates on this case.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :What Happened To Robert Carty From Arizona? Killed In Big Bear Airplane Crash/