Death – Obituary News : Arnaldo Santana: Life, Death & Family.

Arnaldo Santana: The Rising Star of the 1980s

Arnaldo Santana was a popular actor during the 1980s, known for his exceptional acting skills and good looks. He was born on September 1, 1950, in the United States and grew up in El Paso, Texas. Despite his short-lived career, Arnaldo made a profound impact on the entertainment industry. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at his life, career, and legacy.

Early Life and Career

Arnaldo Santana was raised in El Paso and attended Burges High School. After graduating, he pursued a degree in acting from the University of Texas in Austin. Before entering TV, he acted in local theaters in Texas, including in several plays ranging from Shakespeare to Latin comedies. Later, he went on to study acting at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

TV Career

Arnaldo Santana made his TV debut in 1977, playing the role of Malo in ‘The Boys from Riverside Drive’. He went on to appear in various TV shows, including The Doctors (1979), Rage of Angels (1983), and a.k.a. Pablo (1984). However, he is best known for his role as “Ernie” in the iconic film “Scarface”.

Death and Legacy

Arnaldo Santana passed away on October 8, 1987, at the age of 37. The cause of his death has never been publicly disclosed. His funeral was held at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, where he was once a youth. Despite his untimely death, Arnaldo Santana’s career has made a lasting imprint on the entertainment industry. His talent and charm continue to be missed by his fans and colleagues.

Personal Life

There isn’t much known about Arnaldo Santana’s personal life. He was a private individual who kept his romantic relationships and family out of the public spotlight. However, we do know that he was friends with Al Pacino and had a towering height of 5 feet 11 inches tall.

In Conclusion

Arnaldo Santana was a gifted actor whose life ended too soon. Despite his brief career, he left behind an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His talent, charm, and good looks will always be remembered by his fans and colleagues. Although Arnaldo Santana may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on through his great performances on screen.