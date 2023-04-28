Death – Obituary News : Arthur Gary Bishop: Family, Death, Image | Violent Minds: Killers on Tape

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Arthur Gary Bishop’s family, the reason for his death, and his authentic picture are featured on “Violent Minds: Killers on Tape.”

Arthur Gary Bishop: The Brutal Killer from Utah

Introduction

Oxygen’s newly released show, Violent Minds Killers on Tape, is a docu-series that explores some of the most violent killers from all over the world, especially in the United States. The fifth episode of the show focuses on Arthur Gary Bishop, a notorious killer from Utah. In this article, we will delve deeper into his life, his crimes, and his legacy.

Early Life

Arthur Gary Bishop was born on September 29, 1952, in Utah, United States. He grew up in a seemingly normal family with his parents, Eugene Harrison Bishop and Carol Dean Talbot, and his two sisters, Rita Ellen Bishop and Gwen Lynne Bishop.

His Crimes

Arthur Gary Bishop was a prolific killer who committed several heinous crimes between 1979 and 1983. He confessed to killing more than five young boys during this period. His first victim was Alonzo Daniels, a four-year-old boy whom he abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered.

Arthur Bishop’s other victims were Graeme Cunningham, Troy Ward, Kim Peterson, and Danny Davis. He lured young boys to his car, offered them money, and then abducted them. He would then sexually assault and murder them before dumping their bodies in remote areas.

Arrest and Trial

Arthur Gary Bishop’s crimes went undetected for several years until he was finally caught in 1983. He was arrested and charged with five counts of murder. During his trial, he admitted to his crimes and was found guilty. He was sentenced to death and executed on June 10, 1988.

Legacy

Arthur Gary Bishop’s crimes shocked the community and left a lasting impact on the families of his victims. His case also highlighted the need for better policies and procedures for dealing with child abductions and murders. Today, his case is studied by law enforcement agencies and criminologists to better understand the motivations and behaviors of serial killers.

Conclusion

Arthur Gary Bishop was a brutal killer who committed heinous crimes against young boys. His case is a reminder of the need for vigilance and awareness when it comes to child safety. While his crimes may have ended with his execution, his legacy lives on as a cautionary tale of the dangers of allowing predators to roam free.