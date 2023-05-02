Death – Obituary News : Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad Demise of Mahatma Gandhi’s Grandson Arun Gandhi

Arun Gandhi, the grandson of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, passed away on Tuesday in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, after a brief illness. He was 86 years old. The news of his demise has left the entire nation in grief.

Arun Gandhi was an eminent social activist and a renowned advocate of non-violence. He was the son of Manilal Gandhi, the second son of Mahatma Gandhi. Arun Gandhi was born in Durban, South Africa, on April 14, 1934. He spent his childhood in South Africa and later moved to India with his parents.

Arun Gandhi’s Contribution to Society

Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and dedicated his life to social causes. He was an advocate of non-violent resistance and believed in the power of peaceful protests. Arun Gandhi was a prolific writer and authored several books on non-violence, including “The Gift of Anger” and “Legacy of Love.” He also founded the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in Rochester, New York, in 1987.

Arun Gandhi’s vision was to create a world without violence, where people could live in peace and harmony. In his books and speeches, he emphasized the importance of compassion, forgiveness, and understanding. He believed that these values were essential for building a better world.

Arun Gandhi’s Legacy

Arun Gandhi’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. He was a true ambassador of peace and non-violence and worked tirelessly to spread his message across the world. He believed that every individual had the power to make a difference and encouraged people to take small steps towards creating a more peaceful world.

Arun Gandhi’s passing is a great loss to the nation and the world. His teachings and philosophy will continue to live on and inspire people to work towards a better future. As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his life and his contributions to society.

In conclusion, Arun Gandhi was a true champion of non-violence and a beacon of hope for a better world. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us towards a more peaceful and harmonious future. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89/