Death – Obituary News : Arun Gandhi, Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Dies

Mahatma Gandhi’s Grandson Arun Gandhi Passes Away at the Age of 89

On Tuesday, the world lost a great author, socio-political activist, and the fifth grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Arun Manilal Gandhi, who passed away at the age of 89 after a short illness in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Arun Gandhi was born on April 14, 1934, in Durban, South Africa, to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala. He was a firm believer in the philosophy of non-violence, just like his freedom-fighter grandfather.

The funeral of Arun Gandhi will be held at Kolhapur sometime in the afternoon, according to his son, Tushar Gandhi. Arun Gandhi was married to Sunanda, a nurse, in 1957, until she passed away in 2007. They had two children, Tushar Gandhi and Archana. In 1987, Sunanda and Arun Gandhi moved to Canada and began the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991 at the Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

It is worth noting that even though Arun Gandhi considered himself to be Hindu, he held universalist beliefs. His philosophy was influenced by Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, and he collaborated extensively with Christian priests. He was a strong advocate of the ahimsa (non-violence) philosophy, just like his grandfather.

Arun Gandhi was not just a socio-political activist, but also a prolific author. Some of his notable works include “Legacy of Love: My Education in the Path of Nonviolence,” “The Forgotten Woman: The Untold Story of Kastur, the Wife of Mahatma Gandhi,” and “The Gift of Anger: And Other Lessons from My Grandfather Mahatma Gandhi.”

The passing of Arun Gandhi is a great loss to the world, as he was a strong advocate of peace, non-violence, and social justice. His work and philosophy will continue to inspire generations to come.

In conclusion, Arun Gandhi was a great author, socio-political activist, and a firm believer in the philosophy of non-violence. His universalist beliefs and collaboration with people of different faiths made him a unique personality. His legacy will continue to inspire people to work towards peace, non-violence, and social justice. The world has lost a great soul, and his absence will be felt by many.

