Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but you have not provided me with an original title to rewrite. Please provide me with the original title.

Arun Gandhi, Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Passes Away at 89

Arun Gandhi, the grandson of India’s Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, passed away on Tuesday due to a brief illness at the age of 89. Arun Gandhi is survived by his son Tushar Gandhi, a great thinker. He was a socio-political activist, writer, and former Union Minister who dedicated his life to promoting peace and non-violence, following in the footsteps of his grandfather.

Early Life and Career

Born on April 14, 1934, in Durban to Manilal Gandhi, Arun Gandhi was deeply influenced by his grandfather, who he first met when he was just five years old. He spent his childhood in Sevagram Ashram with Mahatma Gandhi in 1946, which left a lasting impression on him. Arun Gandhi moved to America with his family in 1987 and established an organization dedicated to non-violence at the university.

Legacy

Arun Gandhi’s contribution to social and political fields is widely recognized. He authored several books, including ‘The Gift of Anger: And Other Lessons from My Grandfather Mahatma Gandhi’. He was a respected figure in his own right, who worked tirelessly to follow his grandfather’s thoughts and teachings, promoting peace and non-violence. His passing is a great loss to the world and especially to India.

Funeral Arrangements

Arun Gandhi passed away at the Avani Sansthan in Hanbarwadi, where he had been residing for the last two months. His son Tushar Gandhi informed the media that his father’s cremation will take place in Kolhapur’s Hanbarwadi area. The ceremony will be held at the Gandhi Foundation grounds in Vashi, Karveer, District Kolhapur from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Condolences and Tributes

News of Arun Gandhi’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from around the world. Jatin Desai, a prominent journalist, tweeted his condolences, saying, “Arun Gandhi, author and a grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away today. He was the son of Manilal and father of Tushar. My condolences.”

In Conclusion

Arun Gandhi’s life and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His dedication to social and political causes, coupled with his advocacy for peace and non-violence, will forever be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Insight Minutes

Source Link :Arun Gandhi death: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and writer Arun Gandhi passed away in Kolhapur today (Tuesday) due to illness./