Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sorry, I cannot rewrite the title as there is no original title provided. Please provide the original title for me to rewrite it.

Arun Gandhi: Carrying Forward the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

Arun Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away at the age of 89 at a children’s home in Kolhapur. Arun Gandhi had visited Avani Home for Girls in February 2023, but suddenly fell ill and could not recover. For the past two months, his son Tushar

News Source : ऑनलाइन लोकमत

Source Link :Arun Gandhi: महात्मा गांधींच्या आदर्शांचा प्रचार करणारा संवेदनशील नातू – Marathi News | Arun Gandhi is a sensitive grandson who propagates the ideals of his grandfather Mahatma Gandhi/