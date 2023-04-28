Death – Obituary News : Ashe County High School Student Dies by Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A student from Ashe County High School, Kade Brown, passed away due to suicide.

Tragic Death of Ashe County High School Student Kade Brown: A Look at the Circumstances

The community of Ashe County High School in West Jefferson, North Carolina, is reeling from the unexpected death of one of its students, Kade Brown. The young student allegedly took his own life, leaving behind a grieving family and a school struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Law enforcement personnel were quick to arrive on the scene, but as of writing this report, no formal statement has been released by the victim’s family or the school authority. The circumstances surrounding Kade’s death are still uncertain, and detectives are currently investigating the matter.

Kade Brown was a promising young individual with a bright future ahead of him. His sudden death has left many in shock and disbelief. As a community, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Kade’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Suicide is a serious issue that affects many individuals, and it is important to reach out for help if you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or going through a mental health crisis. If you reside in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, private crisis counseling. For those outside of the city, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 988 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Ashe County High School is a public secondary school that serves students in grades 9 through 12. Located in North Carolina’s extreme northwest, the school is an integral part of the community, and Kade’s death has affected everyone deeply.

In light of this tragedy, we urge everyone to be mindful of their mental health and reach out for help if they need it. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kade Brown’s family and friends during this difficult time. Please feel free to leave your condolences and messages of support for the family as they navigate this devastating loss.