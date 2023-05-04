Death – Obituary News : Assistant Coach Greg Bean of Allegheny College dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Greg Bean: An Enormity of Sadness

The Allegheny College community mourns the peaceful passing of Greg Bean, assistant men’s basketball coach, who succumbed to a heart attack. President Ron Cole shared the sad news with the community, expressing heartfelt condolences to Greg’s family, coworkers, friends, and all who knew him. Greg had been with the College since the fall of 2019, and his dedication to the team on and off the court was rooted in his passion for those around him, love of the game, championing of academic success, and integrity in everything he did.

A Life Dedicated to Coaching

Greg Bean was a native of northwestern Pennsylvania and a graduate of Clarion University. He had been coaching since 2005 when he started working at Clarion Area High School. Over the years, Greg honed his skills and developed his coaching philosophy, which he brought to Allegheny College in 2019.

During his time at Allegheny, Greg played a vital role in the growth of the men’s basketball program. He was an assistant coach who demonstrated a deep understanding of the game and a willingness to help out in any and all facets of campus. His dedication to the team on and off the court was unwavering, and he always put the needs of his players first.

A Passion for Those Around Him

Greg Bean was more than just a coach. He was a mentor, friend, and role model to his players. His passion for those around him was evident in everything he did. He believed in the power of sports to build character, instill discipline, and develop leadership skills. He was a fierce advocate for academic success, and he encouraged his players to strive for excellence both on and off the court.

Greg’s commitment to his players was matched only by his love of the game. He was a student of basketball, always looking for ways to improve and innovate. He believed in the importance of teamwork, strategy, and hard work. He was a coach who led by example, and his players respected him for it.

A Community Leader

Greg Bean was an active member of the Allegheny and Meadville communities. He understood the importance of giving back, and he volunteered his time and resources to various organizations and causes. He was a man of integrity, and he believed in doing the right thing even when it was difficult.

Greg’s legacy at Allegheny College will be felt for years to come. He was a coach who believed in his players, a mentor who inspired them to be their best selves, and a community leader who made a difference in the lives of those around him. His passing is a tremendous loss, and the Allegheny community will forever be grateful for his contributions to the College.

A Final Farewell

The Allegheny College community says goodbye to Greg Bean with a heavy heart. His sudden passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. We express our deepest sympathies to Greg’s family, coworkers, friends, and all who knew him. We will remember him fondly and honor his legacy by continuing to strive for excellence both on and off the court.

Rest in peace, Greg Bean. You will be missed.

