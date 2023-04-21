[] Announcement!

The CSR첫사랑- Philippines Administration and Staff express our profound sorrow over the loss of ASTRO Moonbin. We extend our sincere sympathies to his loved ones, buddies, and all AROHAS who mourn his passing.

The CSR첫사랑- Philippines community is mourning the loss of ASTRO Moonbin. In a recent announcement, the admins and staff expressed their sadness over the news and offered their condolences to Moonbin’s family, friends, and fans.

Moonbin was a member of the popular K-Pop group ASTRO and was known for his exceptional dancing and singing skills. He had a large following, and his sudden passing has left many devastated.

The CSR첫사랑- Philippines community is no exception. Members of this community shared their love and appreciation for Moonbin, expressing their sadness and disbelief at his loss.

Many emphasized how much they will miss seeing him perform and how much his music has meant to them over the years. Others shared their gratitude for the joy and inspiration that Moonbin and his fellow ASTRO members brought into their lives.

The loss of a beloved celebrity can be difficult to process, especially for those who have deeply connected with their music and personality. However, the CSR첫사랑- Philippines community is coming together to support one another through this difficult time.

Messages of support and condolences continue to pour in from all over the world, highlighting the profound impact that Moonbin had on his fans.

Even in his passing, Moonbin’s legacy lives on, through the music he created and the lives he touched. For many, he will always be remembered as an inspiration, a source of joy and positivity, and a shining star in the world of K-Pop.

[] Announcement! We, the Admins and Staffs of CSR첫사랑- Philippines are deeply saddened by the news regarding the passing of ASTRO Moonbin. We give our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all the AROHAS. pic.twitter.com/O1X626izX9 — CSR PH (@csrphilippines) April 20, 2023

[🔔] Announcement! We, the Admins and Staffs of CSR첫사랑- Philippines are deeply saddened by the news regarding the passing of ASTRO Moonbin. We give our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all the AROHAS. pic.twitter.com/O1X626izX9 — CSR PH 🇵🇭 (@csrphilippines) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel