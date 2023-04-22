Death – Obituary News : ASTRO Moonbin’s Suicide: K-Pop Idol Found Dead at Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of ASTRO Moonbin’s death, a K-pop idol, who was found deceased in his home, has not been disclosed.

Renowned South Korean actor and main dancer of the K-Pop group ASTRO, Moon Bin, has been found dead in his apartment in the Gangnam district of Seoul. The shocking news was confirmed by the Seoul Gangnam Police, with reports suggesting that the 25-year-old had taken his own life. Moon Bin’s manager was the first to discover his body and immediately informed the authorities, who arrived on the scene within minutes. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Moon Bin’s death has left fans devastated, with tributes pouring in on social media. Moon Bin is survived by his family, including his mother, who shared her birthday with the day her son died. His funeral will take place on Friday, April 22, 2023. Moon Bin was a multi-talented artist, loved by fans for his acting, singing, dancing, modeling, and writing abilities. He was a member of ASTRO since 2016 and had appeared in numerous dramas and reality shows. Moon Bin had a massive social media following of over 3.6 million on Instagram. Fans have been urged to cherish their loved ones and every moment spent with them, as unexpected tragedies like this can happen at any time.