Death – Obituary News : Astro’s Cha Eun Woo Survives Death Hoax

ASTRO Cha Eun Woo was reported to be alive amid rumors of his death by suicide. The news of his alleged death turned out to be a hoax.

Cha Eun Woo: South Korean Singer, Actor, and Model

Lee Dong-min, professionally known as Cha Eun-woo, is a renowned South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label Fantagio. He is also famous for being a member of the South Korean boy band Astro. Cha made his career debut as an actor when he played a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life. The K-pop star was named the male “Hot Instagrammer” in the K-pop Radar Year-End Chart of 2019 and was included as one of GQ Korea’s Men of the Year on November 18 ranked seventh.

Cha Eun Woo’s Life

Woo made his debut with Astro in 2016, and the same year, he also participated in the Chuseok special variety show, Replies That Make Us Flutte. He has accumulated over 35 million Instagram followers and keeps updating his fans about his shows and events through his page @eunwo.o_c.

Cha Eun Woo Alive: Death Hoax

The ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is alive, and the K-pop fans were shattered when media sources swirled about his demise as he is still active on social media. Such news shouldn’t be spread as it affects Cha’s mental health and his followers.

Cha Eun Woo Suicide News Gone Viral

Cha Eun Woo’s suicide news has gone viral, but he is still alive and hasn’t posted any updates, leaving fans worried. Despite his recent decision to resume his scheduled activities, it won’t be easy for him, particularly after the recent loss in the ASTRO membership.

Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram Bio: A Way to Connect With Fans

Cha Eun Woo is one of the most followed artists on Instagram, with over 35 million followers. He loves to communicate with his fans online, updating them on his shows and events through his Instagram handle.