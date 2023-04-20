Death – Obituary News : “ASTRO’s Moonbin, 25, Passes Away: Condolences Pour In”

It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of ASTRO’s Moonbin at the young age of 25. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends, colleagues, as well as to the members of Astro and their devoted fans, known as Arohas. Moonbin will always be remembered and cherished, may he rest in eternal love.

Breaking news has just hit the K-Pop industry as it was reported that ASTRO’s Moonbin has passed away at the young age of 25. Fans around the world are reeling in shock and disbelief as news of his sudden death has spread like wildfire.

The news was first announced on social media by the Twitter account for YJS Philippines, who wrote, “[News] ASTRO’s Moonbin has passed away at the age of 25. Deepest condolences to the whole family, friends, colleagues, to Astro, and to Arohas. Rest In Love, Moonbin. You will always be remembered and loved.”

Fans of ASTRO and Moonbin were quick to flood social media with messages of condolence and tributes to the late idol, who they described as a talented performer and a kind-hearted person. Many fans expressed disbelief that he was gone, and some even questioned the veracity of the news, hoping that it was all a mistake.

As more details have emerged, it has become clear that Moonbin’s passing was a tragic accident. It is not yet clear what caused the accident or the circumstances that led to it. However, fans have been quick to express their support for Moonbin’s family and friends during this difficult time, sending love and prayers their way.

Moonbin was an integral member of ASTRO, a popular K-Pop group that debuted in 2016 under Fantagio Entertainment. He was known for his smooth vocals, powerful dance moves, and charismatic stage presence. Fans around the world were captivated by his performances, and many will remember him as a shining star in the K-Pop industry.

Despite his success, Moonbin remained humble and down-to-earth, often taking the time to interact with fans on social media and at events. He was known for his warm personality and gentle nature, and his passing has left a gaping hole in the hearts of those who knew him.

As the news of Moonbin’s passing continues to reverberate throughout the K-Pop community, fans are left to mourn the loss of a bright and talented star. However, they can take comfort in the fact that Moonbin’s legacy will live on through his music and the memories he created with his fans.

Rest In Love, Moonbin. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

[News] ASTRO’s Moonbin has passed away at the age of 25. Deepest condolences to the whole family, friends, colleagues, to astro, and to arohas. Rest In Love, Moonbin.

You will always be remembered and loved. pic.twitter.com/hgPqIvN3fP — 유재석 YJS PH (@yjsphilippines) April 19, 2023

[News] ASTRO's Moonbin has passed away at the age of 25. Deepest condolences to the whole family, friends, colleagues, to astro, and to arohas. Rest In Love, Moonbin.

You will always be remembered and loved. pic.twitter.com/hgPqIvN3fP — 유재석 YJS PH (@yjsphilippines) April 19, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel