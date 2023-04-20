Death – Obituary News : ASTRO’s Moonbin dead at 25. Our heartfelt condolences to family & loved ones. Rest in peace.

At the age of 25, Moonbin from #ASTRO has sadly passed away. May he rest in peace. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and loved ones

Astro’s Moonbin Passes Away at Age 25: A Tragic Loss for the K-Pop Community

The K-Pop community is in mourning following the tragic news of Moonbin’s passing. The ASTRO member, who was just 25 years old, passed away on April 19, 2023, leaving fans, friends, and family members devastated.

Moonbin, whose full name is Moon Bin, was born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea. He joined ASTRO in 2015 and quickly became known for his talents as a rapper, dancer, and vocalist. His charisma and talent were apparent from the start, and he quickly gained a large following of fans who appreciated his contributions to the group’s music and performances.

The news of Moonbin’s passing was first reported by his agency, Fantagio Music, which released a statement expressing their condolences to the artist’s family, friends, and fans. The statement read, “We are heartbroken to announce that Moonbin has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The cause of Moonbin’s death has not been officially confirmed, but there are reports that he had been struggling with an undisclosed illness for some time. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the K-Pop community, with fans and fellow artists alike expressing their grief and sending messages of support to his loved ones.

Moonbin will be remembered not only for his talent and contributions to ASTRO but also for his kind and gentle nature. Fans and fellow artists alike have described him as a warm and caring person who always put others first. His passing is a tragic loss not only for the K-Pop community but for all those who knew and loved him.

In the wake of Moonbin’s passing, it is important to remember the toll that fame and the pressures of the entertainment industry can exact on artists. While we may never know the full extent of what Moonbin was going through, it is a reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, there are real people with real struggles and vulnerabilities.

Our hearts go out to Moonbin’s family, friends, and fans as they navigate this difficult time. We will always remember Moonbin for his talent, kindness, and the joy he brought to the world. Rest in peace, Moonbin. You will be missed.

Moonbin of #ASTRO passed away at age 25. Rest in peace. Our deepest condolences go out to family & loved ones😭 pic.twitter.com/e214377KtQ — Popbela.com (@Popbela_com) April 19, 2023

